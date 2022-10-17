Three local players were named to the all-11th Region boys soccer teams selected by the region’s coaches.

Frankfort’s Preston Barber was named as the Defensive of Player of the Year, and he and teammate Colby Cracraft were named to the first team.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription