041421.FHCalebHockensmith-FCCarsonHockensmith_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Caleb Hockensmith gets ready to deliver a pitch as Franklin County's Carson Hockensmith (5) takes a lead off first base during Tuesday's game at Capitol View Park. FHS won 10-7. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

Editor's Note: This story was updated April 14 at 1 p.m. to include the postponement of the teams' second game to April 15.

Tuesday’s win gave Frankfort’s baseball team more than a 1-0 district record.

It gave the Panthers their first victory over Franklin County since 2003.

“This group fights their tails off in practice,” FHS coach Travis McConathy said the Panthers defeated FCHS 10-7 at Charlie Figg Field at Capitol View Park. “I’m hard on them, and I told them if they can handle that they’ll be just fine.”

It was the Flyers who led early, scoring two runs in the first inning and leading 3-1 halfway through the second inning.

FHS (5-3) tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the second inning on two hits and two errors, took the lead with a run in the third inning and didn’t trail again.

“If you were watching, we had senior leadership tonight,” McConathy said. “Our seniors took charge, and you have to have that to be competitive in this district, to be one of the top teams in the district.”

FHS broke the game open with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on a walk, a bunt, a sacrifice fly and three Franklin County errors.

“I thought Kylon Penn, a freshman, did a good job pitching in his first start in a varsity game,” FCHS Jeff Wilhoite said. “He threw strikes and got them to hit ground balls, but we didn’t make plays.”

The Flyers (1-3) pulled within two runs in the sixth inning, scoring four runs on two doubles and two bases-loaded walks.

“I liked that we fought back to within two runs going into the bottom of the sixth,” Wilhoite said. “The pitcher who started for Frankfort (Caleb Hockensmith) threw a great game. I was real impressed with him.

“Not to take anything away from him, but we beat ourselves a few times tonight.”

The Panthers added a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to make the final score 10-7.

Parker Hammons hit three singles for FHS, and Kaleb VanAtter, Hockensmith and Ethan Carpenter each singled twice. Charlie Ellis hit a double, and Garrett Wellman and Connor Ross each had a base hit.

Bennett Myers hit two doubles and a single for FCHS, and Cameron McDonald hit a single and double.

Hockensmith, Cameron Hortenbury and  Austin Wellman pitched for FHS, and Penn and Lynden Moore pitched for FCHS.

The two teams meet again Thursday, this time at FCHS. They were originally scheduled to play Wednesday, but the game was postponed because of inclement weather.

On Thursday the junior varsity game will start at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.

“We’ll celebrate this win,” McConathy said. “We’ll celebrate tonight, and when we get up in the morning we have to focus on tomorrow’s game.

“Will we be ready to play, or will we come out flat?”

Wilhoite is also anxious to see how his team reacts to Tuesday’s game.

“I want to see how we bounce back against them after getting punched in the face.”

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription