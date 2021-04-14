Editor's Note: This story was updated April 14 at 1 p.m. to include the postponement of the teams' second game to April 15.
Tuesday’s win gave Frankfort’s baseball team more than a 1-0 district record.
It gave the Panthers their first victory over Franklin County since 2003.
“This group fights their tails off in practice,” FHS coach Travis McConathy said the Panthers defeated FCHS 10-7 at Charlie Figg Field at Capitol View Park. “I’m hard on them, and I told them if they can handle that they’ll be just fine.”
It was the Flyers who led early, scoring two runs in the first inning and leading 3-1 halfway through the second inning.
FHS (5-3) tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the second inning on two hits and two errors, took the lead with a run in the third inning and didn’t trail again.
“If you were watching, we had senior leadership tonight,” McConathy said. “Our seniors took charge, and you have to have that to be competitive in this district, to be one of the top teams in the district.”
FHS broke the game open with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on a walk, a bunt, a sacrifice fly and three Franklin County errors.
“I thought Kylon Penn, a freshman, did a good job pitching in his first start in a varsity game,” FCHS Jeff Wilhoite said. “He threw strikes and got them to hit ground balls, but we didn’t make plays.”
The Flyers (1-3) pulled within two runs in the sixth inning, scoring four runs on two doubles and two bases-loaded walks.
“I liked that we fought back to within two runs going into the bottom of the sixth,” Wilhoite said. “The pitcher who started for Frankfort (Caleb Hockensmith) threw a great game. I was real impressed with him.
“Not to take anything away from him, but we beat ourselves a few times tonight.”
The Panthers added a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to make the final score 10-7.
Parker Hammons hit three singles for FHS, and Kaleb VanAtter, Hockensmith and Ethan Carpenter each singled twice. Charlie Ellis hit a double, and Garrett Wellman and Connor Ross each had a base hit.
Bennett Myers hit two doubles and a single for FCHS, and Cameron McDonald hit a single and double.
Hockensmith, Cameron Hortenbury and Austin Wellman pitched for FHS, and Penn and Lynden Moore pitched for FCHS.
The two teams meet again Thursday, this time at FCHS. They were originally scheduled to play Wednesday, but the game was postponed because of inclement weather.
On Thursday the junior varsity game will start at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.
“We’ll celebrate this win,” McConathy said. “We’ll celebrate tonight, and when we get up in the morning we have to focus on tomorrow’s game.
“Will we be ready to play, or will we come out flat?”
Wilhoite is also anxious to see how his team reacts to Tuesday’s game.
“I want to see how we bounce back against them after getting punched in the face.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.