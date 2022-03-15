Frankfort's Harrison Risk pitches as first baseman Steven Hamilton gets ready on defense during Monday's game against The Frankfort Christian Academy at Charlie Figg Field in Capitol View Park. FHS won 17-2. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
One team had a quick start. The other had a strong finish, and the result was a 17-2 victory for Frankfort’s baseball team Monday at Charlie Figg Field over The Frankfort Christian Academy.
The game, which was the season opener for both teams, was called in the fourth inning on the mercy rule.
TFCA scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but Frankfort shut the Royals down the rest of the way.
“It’s not how we wanted to start,” FHS coach Travis McConathy said. “You can’t give up a walk and then a bloop single. We should have sprinted back to make a play on the ball.”
After two innings Frankfort led 10-2. The Panthers added five runs in the third and with two runs in the fourth inning ended the game on the mercy rule.
“I wasn’t happy in the first, and we have to work on our starts,” McConathy said. “If we have a good start we’re going to be OK.”
The Panthers finished the game with 11 hits — Braden Landis with three, Parker Hammons, Drew Ludwig and Caleb Duff with two each, and Jay Dutta and James Sebree with one hit apiece.
Austin Wellman was Frankfort’s starting pitcher and picked up the win, and Harrison Risk pitched in relief.
Jon Dudinskie and Weston Jones both had hits for the Royals. Dudinskie was TFCA’s starting pitcher, and Jack Whitman finished the game in relief.
“We just made too many errors,” coach Dudinskie said. “That’s what I saw. Errors killed us tonight.”
The Royals are a young squad with no seniors and three juniors.
“The rest are sophomores, freshmen and eighth graders,” Dudinskie said. “We have quite a few returning, but they were freshmen and eighth graders last year. We’re still a young team.
“I was pretty pleased in the first inning, but it was rough after that. We’re getting older, but we need to get more mature on the ballfield, not just throwing the ball around but knowing where to go with it.”
Like the Royals, Frankfort has a young team.
“We have one senior (Charlie Ellis), and most of the rest are sophomores, freshmen and eighth graders,” McConathy said. “I’m excited about our youth. After the first inning I felt like we settled down. It was the first inning I wasn’t excited about.”
Frankfort’s next home game is Thursday against Washington County at 6 p.m. TFCA plays its first home game Thursday against Portland Christian at 5:30 p.m.
