Frankfort's Charlie Ellis gestures to the FHS dugout after hitting a double in the fifth inning Tuesday at Charlie Figg Field. Covering second is Western Hills' Kaden Allen. FHS won 5-4. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

A perfectly executed squeeze play in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in the winning run as Frankfort defeated Western Hills 5-4 Tuesday night at Capitol View Park’s Charlie Figg Field.

It’s the first time since 2002 that the Panthers have defeated WHHS and Franklin County in the same year.

“Against (Franklin) County last Thursday and Garrard County, we had no fight,” FHS coach Travis McConathy said. “We came out flat and didn’t have that winning mentality.

“We didn’t play like that tonight. When they were up 4-1, we never gave up. They had that fight in them, and we executed. We executed the squeeze twice, and Cameron Hortenbury executed it both times.”

Frankfort (6-5) was leading 1-0 when the Wolverines tied the game in the top of the third inning.

WHHS (3-9) scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to go ahead 4-1, and Frankfort responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to pull within a run at 4-3.

FHS’ Charlie Ellis led off the bottom of the fifth with a double, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a squeeze bunt by Hortenbury that went for a single.

That tied the game at 4-4.

Western Hills' Jack Caldwell rounds second base as Frankfort's Cameron Hortenbury backs up second Tuesday at Charlie Figg Field. FHS won 5-4. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

WHHS had the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, but a strikeout and fly ball left the runners stranded.

Ellis beat out a ground ball for a base hit to lead off the bottom of the seventh, went to third on an error on a pickoff attempt and scored the winning run on Hortenbury’s bunt.

“We talked about that at the bottom of the seventh inning,” McConathy said. “We had to execute to win, and we did. They’re well coached, and Seth (Knight) does a really good job.”

Hortenbury finished with three hits and two runs batted in. Ellis hit a double and single, and Ethan Carpenter and Kaleb VanAtter each had a base hit.

“We needed to execute a little better,” WHHS coach Seth Knight said. “I’m happy for Travis and the Frankfort program. They’ve come a long way.

“They executed and we didn’t. We’ll learn from our mistakes, and come back out tomorrow and work to get better. That’s the beauty of baseball.”

Trent Rutledge and Adrian Gordon each had two hits for WHHS, and Jack Caldwell, Kemper Dotson and Kyle Bay all hit a single.

DJ Barnett, Kaelin Bay and Logan Disponette pitched for the Wolverines.

Caleb Hockensmith pitched a complete game for Frankfort.

“Hockensmith threw his heart out,” McConathy said. “I’m super proud of him, and I’m super proud of our seniors. I’m proud of all of them, but I’m especially proud of our seniors.”

The two teams are scheduled to play each other again Wednesday at WHHS.

