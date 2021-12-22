FHS logo

Frankfort’s boys basketball team lost to host Madison Southern 68-59 Tuesday in the Lee’s Famous Recipe Holiday Classic.

Jordan Blythe scored 24 points to lead the Panthers, followed by Charlie Ellis with 16 points and Caleb Hack with 12.

Also scoring for FHS were Ashtin Austin with four points and Carter Gilbert with three.

Austin had six assists, and Ellis had four.

Frankfort plays its final game of the tournament Wednesday against West Jessamine at 5 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription