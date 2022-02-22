Frankfort's Jordan Blythe (11) looks for a teammate to pass the ball to while being guarded by Great Crossing's Carson Wells (2) Tuesday in the 41st District tournament at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. Great Crossing won 62-38. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Charlie Ellis (23) moves past a screen set by teammate Carter Gilbert (32) during Tuesday's 41st District tournament game against Great Crossing at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. Great Crossing won 62-38. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
One day after defeating The Frankfort Christian Academy in the 41st District tournament, Frankfort’s boys basketball team was back on the court Tuesday to take on top-seeded Great Crossing.
FHS stayed with the Warhawks through the first two quarters, but Great Crossing won 62-38 at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
The Warhawks will play the winner of Wednesday’s Western Hills-Franklin County game Friday in the tournament championship game.
Great Crossing (25-6) led 15-13 after the first quarter and scored the first nine points of the second quarter to go ahead 24-13.
A 3-pointer by Gage Richardson with two seconds left in the half gave Great Crossing a 29-16 lead at the break.
“I think we played pretty good the first quarter,” FHS coach Butch Jointer said. “We stayed with them. The second quarter sort of got out of hand a little bit. We were down 13, and we weren’t that bad off, but I think when we came out in the (second) half, we had a few turnovers to start off, so that sort of sets the tone, and now we have to start pressing and they beat the press, and now we’re in scramble mode trying to get points.”
Great Crossing was ahead 43-27 at the end of the third quarter and started the fourth quarter with an eight-point run.
Vince Dawson led the Warhawks with 20 points, and Malachi Moreno had 16 points and 14 points.
Jordan Blythe was Frankfort’s leading scorer with 18 points.
Frankfort ends its season at 13-17. The Panthers have three seniors on the team — Charlie Ellis, Adrian Spencer and Elijah Walker.
“I hate this for my seniors,” said Jointer, who took over as head coach this season after serving as an assistant coach under Chris O’Bryan. “First time going through that, to have to talk to them after the game, I got emotional because, like Charlie, I’ve known him for four years now.
“They’re like family now. It’s hard when you’re dealing with kids every day and talk to them about life, and then all of a sudden it just stops. It doesn’t really stop, but at that moment it stops, which is the tough part about it.”
FRANKFORT (38) — Jordan Blythe 18, Caleb Hack 7, Charlie Ellis 8, Carter Gilbert 5.
