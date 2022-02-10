When the Frankfort and Frankfort Christian Academy’s boys basketball teams played on Dec. 7, FHS led by seven points at halftime before pulling away for a 101-75 victory.
The Panthers made sure that didn’t happen again, jumping out to a 24-0 lead and winning 73-46 Thursday at TFCA.
“I’m way happier,” FHS coach Butch Jointer said about the difference in his team’s play in the two games. “We came out a little more focused. This game we were a lot better than we first were.
“I think they really wanted to get in, get out, get this game over with because we do have a big game tomorrow.”
Frankfort, which evened its district record at 3-3 with the win, plays another district game Friday at Franklin County.
Thursday was the Royals’ final district game of the regular season.
“We came out nervous and looked like we were a little timid with the ball, and we struggled to settle in,” said TFCA assistant coach Brian Egerton, who coached the Royals Thursday with head coach David Crutchfield out of town.
“They got out to a 24-0 lead, and it’s hard to dig out of that,” Egerton added. “I’m proud we settled in, and later in the game we started locking down on defense, especially the second half. We played a much better second half, but we just didn’t come ready to play to start.”
After jumping out to a 24-0 lead, Frankfort led 31-11 after the first quarter and 48-21 at halftime.
“That was a little too high,” Jointer said of the 75 points TFCA scored in the first meeting. “Sometimes we underestimate teams. To be honest with you, in the first half it was still a close game.
“This game we came out, put a little pressure on them, and I don’t think they were ready for it, and we got out to a 24-0 lead. After that it was just 'all right, let’s just play basketball.'"
Caleb Hack led FHS with 26 points, and Jordan Blythe had 20. Charlie Ellis was in double figures with 11 points.
Jointer said his team has progressed as the season has gone on.
“It’s not even just the first game, it’s throughout the season and the different games we’ve played,” he said when asked if his team learned from the first TFCA game what to do Thursday.
“We’ve had a lot of close ones where we would start slow and then catch up, or start fast and lose the lead. Different games give you different types of experiences. I think that’s what it was. I try to instill in them to never underestimate any team no matter what it is. And I think they’re starting to catch on.”
Noah Sowders was the Royals’ leading scorer with 26 points, and Micah Sowders chipped in 10 points.
“We played a perfectly even second half, 25-25,” Egerton said. “Once we settled in, we played well, but it’s just hard once you dig that hole to get back.”
TFCA (8-19) plays at home Friday against Trinity Christian at 7:30 p.m., and the Royals are at Portland Christian Monday for an 8 p.m. game.
Frankfort (11-14), after playing at FCHS Friday, plays its final regular-season district game at home Monday against Western Hills.
FRANKFORT (73) — Emerson Marcum 1, Jordan Blythe 20, Caleb Hack 26, Charlie Ellis 11, Carter Gilbert 7, Elijah Walker 8.
FRANKFORT CHRISTIAN (46) — Noah Sowders 26, Micah Sowders 10, Connor McIntosh 2, Caleb David 2, Dayton Simpson 6.
