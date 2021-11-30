FHS logo

Frankfort’s boys basketball team rolled past the Christian Educational Consortium 80-37 Monday in its season opener at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

Caleb Hack scored 23 points and Jordan Blythe scored 21 for the Panthers.

Also scoring for FHS were Emerson Marcum with nine points, Ashtin Austin with seven, Carter Gilbert, Luke Sweasy and Jack Davis with four points each, and Mason Leigh, Adrian Spencer, Jacob Blackwell and Elijah Walker with two points apiece.

Hack and Gilbert both had seven rebounds, and Sweasy had six.

Frankfort plays its next game at home Friday against Henry County.

