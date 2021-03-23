FHS logo

Frankfort High’s boys basketball team saw its season end Tuesday with a 78-54 loss to Dunbar in the 11th Region tournament in Lexington.

“We started off well,” FHS coach Chris O’Bryan said. “It was 9-9 at the end of the first quarter. We were using a zone, but in the second quarter they hit three 3s, and we had to come out of it.

“They outscored us by 12 and were up 12 at halftime. We talked at halftime about what we wanted to do offensively. We cut it eight early, early in the fourth quarter, but we kind of ran out of steam. We just couldn’t get over that hump.”

Dunbar, playing at home, led 29-17 at halftime and 53-42 after three quarters.

“We had great effort, great energy,” O’Bryan said.

The Bulldogs had three players in double figures, led by Tim Hall with 28 points.

FHS’ Jackson Twombly scored 28 to lead the Panthers and tie Hall for scoring honors.

Dunbar will play Frederick Douglass in the regional semifinals Thursday at Eastern Kentucky University.

Frankfort (16-8) graduates six seniors off this year’s team — Charlie Ellis, Tyler Hammond, Nate O’Bryan, Kaleb VanAtter, Elijah Walker and Sam Yocum.

“I’m proud of our seniors,” coach O’Bryan said. “They have nothing to hold their heads down about. No one expected us to be 16-8, and in my three years here they’ve accomplished a lot.

“I’m proud of the effort they gave for three years, and I want the underclassmen to learn from them and strive to get better.”

The Panthers were district champions the past two years and were district runners-up this season. Last season they were the runners-up in the state All “A” Classic.

DUNBAR (78) — Cade Hilt 4, Nick Spalding 17, Shyhiem Drew 8, Hunter Williams 5, Drew Barbee 2, Tim Hall 28, Max VanDyke 13, Zach Carter 1.

FRANKFORT (54) — Jordan Blythe 6, Caleb Hack 5, Charlie Ellis 8, Jackson Twombly 28, Nate O’Bryan 2, Elijah Walker 5.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription