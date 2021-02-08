FHS logo

Frankfort’s boys basketball team had four players in double figures in its 82-43 win at Fairview Saturday.

Jackson Twombly led FHS with 18 points, followed by Caleb Hack with 16 points and Nate O’Bryan and Charlie Ellis with 14 points each.

Rounding out the scoring were Ashtin Austin with six points, Tyler Hammond with four, Jacob Blackwell and Kaleb VanAtter with three points each, and Elijah Walker and Chefor Gwandi with two points each.

Twombly also had 12 rebounds for a double-double.

On Friday, Frankfort won 84-68 at Paris.

Twombly scored 41 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Panthers, and Hack went 3-for-6 on 3-pointers and finished with 20 points.

Walker, Hammond, Ellis and O’Bryan all scored five points, and Austin chipped in three.

Walker and O’Bryan both had seven rebounds.

Frankfort (6-4) plays at Portland Christian Monday.

