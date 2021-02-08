Frankfort’s boys basketball team had four players in double figures in its 82-43 win at Fairview Saturday.
Jackson Twombly led FHS with 18 points, followed by Caleb Hack with 16 points and Nate O’Bryan and Charlie Ellis with 14 points each.
Rounding out the scoring were Ashtin Austin with six points, Tyler Hammond with four, Jacob Blackwell and Kaleb VanAtter with three points each, and Elijah Walker and Chefor Gwandi with two points each.
Twombly also had 12 rebounds for a double-double.
On Friday, Frankfort won 84-68 at Paris.
Twombly scored 41 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Panthers, and Hack went 3-for-6 on 3-pointers and finished with 20 points.
Walker, Hammond, Ellis and O’Bryan all scored five points, and Austin chipped in three.
Walker and O’Bryan both had seven rebounds.
Frankfort (6-4) plays at Portland Christian Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.