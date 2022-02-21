It’s that time of year, when survive and advance is the name of the game.
That’s just what Frankfort’s boys basketball team did Monday, defeating The Frankfort Christian Academy 83-76 in the 41st District tournament at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
The fourth-seeded Panthers (13-16) will play top-seeded Great Crossing Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the tournament semifinals.
“The thing is it’s district time,” FHS coach Butch Jointer said. “It’s win or go home, so you’re probably going to get the best of everybody. They came out, hit shots; they were ready.
“I definitely applaud them. They came out with a great game plan. They hit a lot of big shots.”
Frankfort led 19-15 after the first quarter and 38-33 at halftime.
The Panthers got some separation in the third quarter, going on an 11-point run and leading 65-44 when the period ended.
It appeared FHS had the game well in hand, but the Royals opened the fourth quarter with three straight 3-pointers, two by Micah Sowders, to make the score 65-53.
“We came back and fought, and I thought we still had a chance at the end,” TFCA coach David Crutchfield said. “I told them going into the fourth, don’t give up on this. You have to fight, give it everything you can for eight minutes, and they did that.
“Earlier in the season, we would have just died. We would have said we’re done, and they didn’t. They continued to battle, got it under 10.”
After two free throws by Sowders cut Frankfort’s lead to eight points, 70-62, with four minutes left in the game, the Panthers scored seven straight for a 77-62 advantage with 2:31 remaining.
TFCA had the lead down to eight two more times in the period but couldn’t get closer than eight until Sowders hit a 3 at the buzzer to make the final score 83-76.
“We played hard,” Crutchfield said. “They had us down by double digits it seemed like three times, and every time we fought back. I told them I’m really proud of them for that.
“We put the district on notice, I think, that we can actually play with them. We’ve had some struggles this year to try and play together as a team, but tonight they did.”
Sowders hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored 18 points in the period. He had 36 points for the game.
“The way he was shooting, any basketball player knows you start hitting like that, all of a sudden the rim gets bigger,” Jointer said, “and it got humongous for him.”
But the Royals couldn’t get closer than eight points until the final margin.
Frankfort’s Caleb Hack went 7-for-8 on free throws in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 37 points.
“Congratulations to him,” Jointer said about Hack. “After the first half, we all came out and played well, played as a team. I got on them at halftime because I expect more of them, but they came out and played hard. They answered the call and came out with a win.”
TFCA (10-22) has no seniors on this year's team.
“We just told them it’s a unique situation, all these kids coming back and starting to play together as a team,” Crutchfield said. “Let’s carry this into next season and see what happens.”
FRANKFORT CHRISTIAN (76) — Noah Sowders 18, Micah Sowders 36, Connor McIntosh 4, Kalijah Wickers 4, Weston Jones 8, Dayton Simpson 6.
FRANKFORT (83) — Jordan Blythe 25, Jacob Tracy 12, Caleb Hack 37, Ashtin Austin 3, Charlie Ellis 2, Carter Gilbert 4.
