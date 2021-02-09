FHS logo

Frankfort’s boys basketball team ran its winning streak to six games with an 86-58 victory at Portland Christian Monday.

Jackson Twombly led FHS with 32 points, going 14-for-21 from the field. Caleb Hack went 5-for-10 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points, and Nate O’Bryan scored 12 points.

Also scoring for the Panthers were Charlie Ellis with six points, Ashtin Austin with five, Tyler Hammond with four, Kaleb VanAtter with three, and Chefor Gwandi and Jack Davis with two points apiece.

Twombly had nine rebounds, and O’Bryan had eight.

FHS (7-4) plays at Shelby County Thursday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription