Through the second quarter and the first minutes of the third, The Frankfort Christian Academy’s boys basketball team was making a game of it against Frankfort.

But FHS regrouped midway through the third quarter and pulled away for a 101-75 victory Tuesday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

The Frankfort-TFCA girls game, scheduled for Tuesday, will be played Saturday at 4 p.m. at TFCA.

Tuesday's game the district opener for both teams.

Frankfort scored 31 points in the first quarter to lead 31-18 when it ended.

By halftime the Royals had the deficit down to seven points, 50-43, and after a 3-pointer by Micah Sowders, TFCA trailed just 55-51 with 6:01 left in the third quarter.

“I think we got a little bit complacent and stopped doing the little things we did to get the lead,” said FHS first-year coach Butch Jointer. “Basically they built confidence off that, and when you let a team like that build confidence, they start hitting shots and it becomes a game, which is what happened in the first half.”

After TFCA got within four points, the Panthers closed the third quarter with a 23-5 run to lead 78-56 going into the final period.

“At halftime we had a little conversation,” Jointer said. “We came out focused for a little bit, and then went back to our ways. Not enough boxing out, losing men on transition defense, just the little things. We have to be the team that does the little things to win games.”

For TFCA coach David Crutchfield, Tuesday’s game showed his team’s improvement.

“We’re getting there,” he said. “Last year we were really young with a lot of freshmen and sophomores. This year we have juniors and sophomores and some freshmen, and we still have some inexperience.

“I’m looking forward to the teams we’re struggling with now, when we play them again to see how we’ve developed.”

Frankfort’s Jordan Blythe scored a game-high 37 points, and teammate Caleb Hack had 24 points.

The Panthers lost post player Jackson Twombly during the offseason. Twombly is now at Woodford County.

“When you lose a guy like Jackson it’s going to hurt, but I’m confident in my team because we still have four returners that played a lot of minutes last year,” Jointer said. “It’s just that we don’t have the big size. You lose 6-6, a post player like Jackson, it’s hard to replace, so everyone has to pitch in and get a role and do their job.”

While the Panthers lost some size, they have plenty of quickness.

“That’s the plus about it,” Jointer said. “If I can get them to have a physical mentality on the defensive side as far as going for 50-50 balls, boxing out, diving on the floor, taking charges, I feel like our offense is well put together that we can run in transition with anybody.”

Noah Sowders led TFCA with 22 points, and Micah Sowders finished with 17.

“We dug a hole in the first quarter and that’s hard to get out of, but we fought hard,” Crutchfield said. “I’m proud of them.”

FHS (3-1) plays Henry Clay Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Mingua Beef Jerky Shootout at Bourbon County.

TFCA (0-3) plays Williamsburg Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Wayne Bargo Classic at Williamsburg.

FRANKFORT CHRISTIAN (75) — Noah Sowders 22, Caden Crutchfield 3, Micah Sowders 17, Connor McIntosh 3, Kalijah Wickers 6, Weston Jones 13, Dayton Simpson 11.

FRANKFORT (101) — Luke Sweasy 2, Larry Carter 2, Jacob Blackwell 2, Jordan Blythe 37, Caleb Hack 24, Ashtin Austin 8, Charlie Ellis 11, Chefor Gwandi 2, Carter Gilbert 13.

