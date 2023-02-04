Frankfort's Jack Davis (30) and Omari Jointer celebrate with the FHS student section after the Panthers beat Franklin County 54-48 Friday at Kentucky State's Exum Center. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County’s boys basketball team beat Frankfort 70-37 on Jan. 20.
FCHS coach Jonathan Moore wasn’t expecting another rout when the two teams met again Friday, this time at Kentucky State’s Exum Center.
“The last game was an anomaly,” Moore said. “We’re not going to blow each other out. It’s more like last year when we had two-point games.”
And that was more like Friday’s game. Tied at 40-40 after three quarters, Frankfort pulled away late for a 54-48 victory.
“They were prepared like they’re supposed to be, and it showed in the game,” FHS coach Butch Jointer said of his team. “We prepared for this all week. We knew it was going to be a game of runs, and we had to stop their runs. We watched a ton of film on them.”
The Flyers jumped out to a 7-2 lead and led 12-7 with 30 seconds left in the first quarter, which ended with FCHS ahead 12-10.
Franklin County’s lead was still two points, 27-25, at halftime.
“We got off to a good start,” Moore said. “We were short a couple guys. Kavien Russell and Tyler Broyles were sick, and those are two guys who play. We had to have other guys step up early, but we went with six guys most of the game.”
The Flyers led by eight points, 33-25, early in the third quarter, but FHS chipped away at the lead.
A layup by Zack Claudio gave FCHS a 38-35 lead late in the third, but a free throw by FHS' Caleb Hack and layup by Omari Jointer tied the game, and the teams traded baskets to end the period, leaving the score knotted at 40-40.
Both teams scored on their first two possessions of the fourth quarter for a 44-44 score, but in the final 2:03 the Panthers outscored FCHS 10-4. Of those 10 points, eight came on free throws, six from Jordan Blythe and two from Hack.
“Turnovers late killed us,” Moore said. “Credit to them. They made plays late.”
Blythe scored 20 points to lead all scorers, and Andrew Chenault scored 18 to lead FCHS.
Friday’s game was the second in a tripleheader that ended with Camden (New Jersey) High School and Combine Academy (North Carolina) meeting in the nightcap.
Camden’s DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw have signed with Kentucky, and teammate Billy Richmond is being recruited by the Wildcats.
“It was great playing here, a rivalry game where we had a big crowd and they had a big crowd, and there were UK fans here,” Jointer said. “It was a great atmosphere.”
Franklin County (9-13) plays at Bracken County Saturday while Frankfort’s next game is at home Tuesday against Bourbon County for Senior Night.
FRANKLIN CO. (48) — Kiyas White 2, Dominick Taylor 9, Zack Claudio 4, Isaac Antoine 3, Andrew Chenault 18, Zac Cox 12.
