Trailing 33-28 at halftime, Frankfort’s boys basketball team outscored South Oldham 24-16 in the third quarter and went on to take an 83-79 win Monday in the Lee’s Famous Recipe Holiday Classic at Madison Southern.

Caleb Hack led FHS with 31 points and was one of four Panthers in double figures. Charlie Ellis scored 19 points, followed by Ashtin Austin with 12 and Carter Gilbert with 10.

Rounding out the scoring were Elijah Walker with five points, Jordan Blythe with four and Jacob Blackwell with two.

Blythe had 10 rebounds, and Hack went 4-for-6 on 3-pointers.

Frankfort continues play in the tournament Tuesday and closes out tournament play Wednesday.

