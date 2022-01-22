In a game that went back and forth for four quarters, the last swing went Frankfort’s way.

Trailing 39-35 with 6:35 remaining, the FHS boys basketball team rallied to defeat Franklin County 48-46 Friday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

“We played hard defense,” FHS coach Butch Jointer said. “We stuck with the game plan. That was a plus, definitely a plus.”

Frankfort's Jordan Blythe, left, tries to drive past Franklin County's Zack Claudio during Friday's game at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. FHS won 48-46. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

What was the game plan?

“Just contain them, try to contain the drive, try to be a scrappy team and rebound, limit them to one and done,” Jointer said. “Take care of the ball and try to win the quarter. That was really the game plan.”

After leading 11-9 after the first quarter and 17-14 at halftime, the Panthers found themselves trailing 35-33 going into the final period.

The Flyers extended their lead to four points twice early in the fourth quarter, the final time at 39-35 with 6:35 remaining.

FHS went on a 7-0 run for a 42-39 lead, and the Panthers didn’t trail again.

A 3-pointer by Brandon Atkinson with four seconds left pulled the Flyers within two points at 48-46. FHS turned the ball over on the ensuing inbounds play, but Franklin County couldn’t get its final shot to fall.

“We played super hard,” FCHS coach Jonathan Moore said. “I can’t fault their effort. They came ready to play. It’s a rivalry, district, city game that can cause a lot of tension. You can never predict what will happen.

Franklin County's Zack Claudio (2) goes up for a shot between Frankfort's Ashtin Austin, left, and Caleb Hack Friday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. FHS won 48-46. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

“We missed some shots inside. I felt we had a couple roll in and out. We didn’t get to the line very much tonight, and I thought that was something we usually do a pretty good job of.”

Defense was the name of the game as no player scored more than 18 points. FCHS’ Zac Cox scored a game-high 18 points while Caleb Hack scored 17 for the Panthers, followed by Jordan Blythe with 16 points.

“Defensively I thought we did a really good job,” Moore said. “We held them to 48, a couple of single-digit quarters. I think we held Hack and Blythe below their averages, but we just couldn’t get that last loose ball or rebound or get the ball to go in. Credit to them. They did a good job. Butch outcoached me a little bit on some stuff, so we’ll go back to work.”

Franklin County is now 5-11 overall and 1-2 in the district. The Flyers play Bourbon County Saturday in the Dan Cummins Classic at Scott County, and the Flyers are at home Monday against Shelby County.

FHS (8-11, 2-2) plays at Garrard County Saturday. Their next home game is a district matchup Friday against Great Crossing.

“We came out and accomplished what we needed to do,” Jointer said. “Ashtin (Austin) played great defense, finally got Caleb playing defense, Jordan played defense, Charlie (Ellis) is one of our vocal leaders, and Carter (Gilbert) did his job. He’s my utility guy. If I need someone to box out, take charges, he’s the one going to go get it.

“Defensive wise we held our own. I felt like offensive wise we could have gotten better shots, ran a few more plays, which partly my fault, but we still kept our composure and pulled the win out.”

FRANKLIN CO. (46) — Zack Claudio 11, Brandon Atkinson 3, Jayden Mattison 6, Andrew Chenault 6, Zac Cox 18, Max Mulder 2.

FRANKFORT (48) — Jordan Blythe 16, Caleb Hack 17, Ashtin Austin 4, Charlie Ellis 7, Carter Gilbert 4.

