FHS logo

Caleb Hack scored 31 points and Jordan Blythe scored 25 as Frankfort’s boys basketball team defeated Henry County 72-55 Friday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

Hack was 8-for-10 on 2-point field goals and 9-for-11 on free throws, and Blythe was 12-for-19 from the field.

Ashtin Austin had six points for FHS, followed by Thiago Pires with three, Luke Sweasy, Charlie Ellis and Jacob Blackwell with two points each, and Elijah Walker with one point.

Carter Gilbert grabbed seven rebounds for the Panthers, and Blythe had six.

Frankfort lost to Hancock County 81-71 Saturday at Campbellsville in the Domino’s Tip Off Classic.

In double figures for FHS were Hack with 26 points, Austin with 15 and Blythe with 13 points.

Rounding out the scoring were Ellis with nine points, Gilbert with four, Blackwell with three and Walker with one point.

Gilbert had eight rebounds and Blythe had seven.

Frankfort (2-1) plays at The Frankfort Christian Academy Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription