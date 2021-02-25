Frankfort’s boys basketball team started the season 1-4.
After Thursday’s 78-55 win at Franklin County, the Panthers are 11-6.
“I told the team at the end of the game comparing where we were at the beginning of the season to where we are now, it’s night and day,” FHS coach Chris O’Bryan said.
“The main thing is we’re playing more and more as a team. You can see it when Charlie (Ellis) and Jordan (Blythe) bring the ball upcourt. They’re looking for their teammates instead of looking to get theirs. Our unselfishness has really been huge for us.”
FHS led 20-13 after the first quarter and extended its lead to 10 points, 33-23, by halftime.
The Flyers went on an 8-3 run early in the third quarter, cutting Frankfort’s lead to six at 37-31. Fred Farrier II scored six of the Flyers’ points during the run.
The Panthers countered with a 3-pointer by Ellis that started a 14-2 run for Frankfort, putting them ahead 51-33 going into the third quarter.
FHS scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter, and its largest lead was 30 points twice in the period.
“I’m proud of the team,” O’Bryan said. “Coming out after halftime when we were leading by 10, sometimes teams can ease up, but we did a good job in the third quarter. Tyler Hammond gave us a huge spark off the bench in the second half.”
After falling behind by 30 points, the Flyers closed the game by outscoring FHS 13-6.
“One thing is our guys kept fighting,” FCHS coach Tony Wise said. “That was a butt kicking, but we have two weeks to go in the regular season, and we’ll go back and watch this game and learn from it.
“We’re not discouraged by any means.”
Frankfort’s Jackson Twombly led all players with 23 points. Blythe finished with 16 and Nate O’Bryan had 11 points.
“I really like our three-man rotation inside with Elijah (Walker), Nate and Jackson,” coach O’Bryan said. “They’re tough to deal with.”
Farrier was the Flyers’ top scorer with 14 points, followed by Jayden Mattison with 12 points and Dominick Taylor with 11. Taylor scored all his points in the fourth quarter, including nine points on three three-pointers.
Frankfort plays at Rockcastle County Saturday at 2 p.m., and FCHS (9-7) plays at home Saturday against Lafayette at 3 p.m.
FRANKFORT (78) — Tyler Hammond 3, Jordan Blythe 16, Caleb Hack 9, Charlie Ellis 7, Jackson Twombly 23, Nate O’Bryan 11, Kaleb VanAtter 2, Elijah Walker 7.
FRANKLIN CO. (55) — Fred Farrier II 14, Brandon Atkinson 4, Jayden Mattison 12, Tyler Valentine 3, Nick Broyles 4, Dominick Taylor 11, Caymen Mays-Clark 2, Max Mulder 3, Braylon Dawson 2.
