Frankfort’s boys soccer team played Bryan Station to a 3-3 tie Tuesday at the Sower Soccer Complex.

Tyron Reynolds scored twice for FHS, and Ethan Vermillion had a goal and an assist.

The Panthers’ next game is Thursday at Woodford County.

