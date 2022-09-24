Frankfort's Stephane Bebe (15) gets ready to block a pass by Bethlehem's Parker Osbourne (24) during the All "A" Classic state tournament semifinals Saturday night at Capitol View Park. FHS won 4-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Tyler Miller (23) and Bethlehem's Isaac Low (39) battle for possession of the ball Saturday night in the semifinals of the All "A" Classic state tournament at Capitol View Park. FHS won 4-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Ty Hancock (22) looks for a teammate to pass to as Bethlehem's Mathew Jones (11) moves in on defense Saturday in the All "A" Classic state tournament semifinals at Capitol View Park. Frankfort won 4-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
After a mercy-rule win in the first round of the All “A” Classic state soccer tournament, Frankfort’s boys team found itself in a battle in the semifinals Saturday night.
Frankfort and Bethlehem played a scoreless first half in the semifinals, but the Panthers dominated the second half for a 4-1 win at Capitol View Park.
FHS plays Collegiate Sunday at 1 p.m. for the state championship.
“I thought we had a lot of the ball and we were creating a lot of chances but weren’t capitalizing on some opportunities that we were given,” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said about the first half. “So we talked at halftime about staying the course, continuing to attack, continuing to play to our strengths. I was happy to get four goals in the second half.”
The halftime talked worked with Frankfort scoring less than two minutes into the second half when Bryson Cox scored off an assist from Tyler Miller.
Bethlehem (9-5-1) tied the game with 26:28 remaining, but Frankfort regained the lead a minute and a half later with Preston Barber scoring off an assist from Ty Hancock.
The Panthers (13-3-1) got some breathing room with 17 minutes left on a goal from Stephane Bebe. Miller had the assist.
William Nolberto closed out the scoring on a goal with 2:26 remaining. The assist went to David Rebelledo.
“I thought we were more intentional about what we were doing,” Kennedy said of the second half, “and really trying to keep the ball moving and switching it from side to side as quickly and as often as we could to change that point of attack and put our wide attackers in positions to go at defenders.”
This is the second year in a row Frankfort has advanced to the All “A” state final. Last year Kentucky Country Day defeated FHS 2-1 in the championship match.
“We’ve had this in our sights for a year, and I think it’s a big benefit for our guys to have been here,” Kennedy said. “We know what to expect; we know that Collegiate will be a strong team. They’ll be organized, they’ll be skilled, but we’re prepared. We’ve waited a long time for this, and we’re excited to be playing for a state championship.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.