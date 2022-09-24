After a mercy-rule win in the first round of the All “A” Classic state soccer tournament, Frankfort’s boys team found itself in a battle in the semifinals Saturday night.

Frankfort's Stephane Bebe (15) gets ready to block a pass by Bethlehem's Parker Osbourne (24) during the All "A" Classic state tournament semifinals Saturday night at Capitol View Park. FHS won 4-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Frankfort and Bethlehem played a scoreless first half in the semifinals, but the Panthers dominated the second half for a 4-1 win at Capitol View Park.

Frankfort's Tyler Miller (23) and Bethlehem's Isaac Low (39) battle for possession of the ball Saturday night in the semifinals of the All "A" Classic state tournament at Capitol View Park. FHS won 4-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Ty Hancock (22) looks for a teammate to pass to as Bethlehem's Mathew Jones (11) moves in on defense Saturday in the All "A" Classic state tournament semifinals at Capitol View Park. Frankfort won 4-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

