Frankfort’s boys soccer team was ready to get to familiar territory. First the Panthers had to go through Franklin County.

FHS scored four goals in the first 15 minutes of the game and went on to a 6-1 victory over the Flyers Monday in the 41st District tournament at Capitol View Park.

Frankfort's Colby Cracraft (17) and Franklin County's Andres Johnson Soto (18) and Logan Martin (31) keep an eye on the ball during their 41st District tournament game Monday at Capitol View Park. FHS won 6-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Chefor Gwandi, left, and Franklin County's Eric Peiffer try to gain control of the ball Monday during the 41st District tournament at Capitol View Park. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

