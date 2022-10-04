Frankfort's Colby Cracraft (17) and Franklin County's Andres Johnson Soto (18) and Logan Martin (31) keep an eye on the ball during their 41st District tournament game Monday at Capitol View Park. FHS won 6-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort’s boys soccer team was ready to get to familiar territory. First the Panthers had to go through Franklin County.
FHS scored four goals in the first 15 minutes of the game and went on to a 6-1 victory over the Flyers Monday in the 41st District tournament at Capitol View Park.
With the win, Frankfort advances to the district final for the fifth time in the last six years. The Panthers will play the winner of Tuesday’s Western Hills-Great Crossing matchup for the championship Thursday at 8 p.m.
“I was happy with the way we started,” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said. “These guys wanted to be sure we were in the final on Thursday and started really focused and with really good energy. We were able to get some early goals.”
The scoring started less than a minute and a half into the match with a goal from Tyler Miller off an assist from Colby Cracraft.
Ty Hancock scored off a Miller assist 10 minutes into the match to make the score 2-0, and two minutes later Preston Barber put FHS ahead 3-0 with the assist going to Miller.
Stephane Bebe’s goal less than 20 seconds later was good for a 4-0 FHS lead, and with about five minutes left Bryson Cox scored off an assist from Hancock to make the halftime score 5-0.
Frankfort’s only goal of the second half came with 24:32 left in the match off a shot by Barber.
Franklin County’s Everson Rodriguez scored with 22 minutes left in what proved to be the final goal of the game.
“I would have liked for us to have continued attacking and putting goals in, maybe took our foot off the gas a little, but (FCHS) Coach Mike (Hayes) always has that team organized, and they made it hard to score as we went on.
“I thought they were organized and tried to make our chances hard to come by. Always happy to get a district win and put ourselves into the district championship. We can’t win it if we’re not in it.”
