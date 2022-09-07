Frankfort's Bryson Cox (9) and Franklin County's Harry Boateng (11) and Geovany Catalan try to control the ball during their Capital City Classic match Tuesday at FCHS. Frankfort won 4-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Toluwani Sanbe (1) and Frankfort's Chefor Gwandi, behind Sanbe, battle for the ball Tuesday during the Capital City Classic at FCHS. Frankfort won 4-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort’s boys soccer team extended its win streak to six matches with a 4-0 victory over Franklin County Tuesday in the Capital City Classic at FCHS.
The Panthers scored three goals in the first half as they improved their record to 7-2-1.
“I think we, in the first half especially, did a good job of playing quick, simple passes and being very unselfish, and we created a lot of chances,” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said.
“I wish we could have been a little more productive with those chances, but a 3-0 lead at half in a district game is a good start.”
FHS’ first goal came from Colby Cracraft off an assist from Preston Barber with 28:55 left in the first half.
Bryson Cox scored about 16 minutes later, and Tyler Miller closed out the first-half scoring at the 7:16 mark with the assist going to Barber.
The final goal of the game was scored by William Nolberto with 11:42 remaining.
Frankfort’s Dawson Pearl had the shutout in goal without having to make a save.
“We didn’t possess the ball near enough,” FCHS coach Mike Hayes said. “We work a lot on possession stuff in practice, but then we get out here on the field, and suddenly we’re playing as individuals instead of a team.
“As I said, they’re technically superior and faster and all of that stuff,” he added about Frankfort. “For me, we played a bit selfish getting in there and didn’t share the ball the way I’m training them to share the ball. What you saw were some spurts in the second half of making some passes and actually trusting each other a little bit more, but we didn’t have near enough of that for the whole game.”
Tuesday’s win was Frankfort’s fifth shutout of the season.
“We emphasized we wanted to maintain the clean sheet in the second half,” Kennedy said, “so hats off to our defenders and midfielders for making sure we were able to achieve that.”
Frankfort plays Anderson County Thursday in the second day of the Capital City Classic at Western Hills. The Flyers (2-7) play WHHS at 8 p.m.
