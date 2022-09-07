Frankfort’s boys soccer team extended its win streak to six matches with a 4-0 victory over Franklin County Tuesday in the Capital City Classic at FCHS.

The Panthers scored three goals in the first half as they improved their record to 7-2-1.

Frankfort's Bryson Cox (9) and Franklin County's Harry Boateng (11) and Geovany Catalan try to control the ball during their Capital City Classic match Tuesday at FCHS. Frankfort won 4-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Toluwani Sanbe (1) and Frankfort's Chefor Gwandi, behind Sanbe, battle for the ball Tuesday during the Capital City Classic at FCHS. Frankfort won 4-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Jacob Tracy (6) tries to move the ball past Franklin County's Toluwani Sanbe Tuesday during the Capital City Classic at FCHS. Frankfort won 4-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

