Frankfort's Tyron Reynolds scored the game's winning goal Tuesday night as the Panther boys soccer team defeated Western Hills 2-1 in the 41st District Tournament at Great Crossing.

Reynolds' goal came with 9:43 left in the match.

Ethan Vermillion scored the only goal in the first half, giving FHS a 1-0 lead at the break. 

WHHS' Canyon Thomas tied the match with a goal midway through the second half.

FHS (11-2) will play for the district championship Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

The Wolverines end their season with a 7-4-2 record. This year's seniors are Craig Badger, Jack Caldwell, Rafael Fricker, Henry Hoffmann, Zach Hurst, Brayden Lambert, Lincoln Mattox, Matthew Meyer, Jake Miracle, Eddy Nfor, Stefan Rudic, Casey Smith, Tyler Smith, Kaleb Stratton and Wade Sutley.

