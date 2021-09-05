FHS logo

Frankfort's boys soccer team cruised to the 11th Region All "A" Classic title Saturday, beating Sayre 6-1 in the championship match at the Sower Soccer Complex.

FHS led 1-0 at halftime but scored four goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half to break the game open.

The Panthers (9-1) will play the winner of the 12th Region for a berth in the State All "A" Tournament. No date for that match has been set. Danville and Somerset will play for the 12th Region All "A" Classic championship on Sept. 13.

On Saturday, six different players scored for FHS. They were Thiago Pires, Tyron Reynolds, Ethan Vermillion, Preston Barber, Adam Gritton and Ashton Allen. 

Preston Barber, Vermillion, Reynolds and Gritton were named to the all-tournament team.

Frankfort's next match is Thursday at Madison Southern.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription