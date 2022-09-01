Frankfort's boys soccer team won its second straight 11th Region All "A" Classic Thursday, shutting out Sayre 4-0 in the championship match at Lexington Christian.

The game was scoreless at halftime, but the Panthers got second-half goals from William Coblin, Stephane Bebe, Colby Cracraft and Ty Hancock. 

