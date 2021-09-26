Frankfort players run toward the FHS student section as they celebrate a goal by Tyron Reynolds (15) early in Sunday's All "A" Classic state soccer tournament final against Kentucky Country Day at Sower Soccer Complex. KCD won 2-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Kentucky Country Day's Nate Traughber, left, pulls on the jersey of Frankfort's Adam Gritton (18) as the two players go after the ball early in Sunday's All "A" Classic state soccer final at Sower Soccer Complex. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort players named to the all-tournament team for the All "A" Classic state soccer tournament, from left, are Colby Cracraft, Preston Barber, McLain Barber and Ethan Vermillion. (State Journal | State Journal)
Frankfort players run toward the FHS student section as they celebrate a goal by Tyron Reynolds (15) early in Sunday's All "A" Classic state soccer tournament final against Kentucky Country Day at Sower Soccer Complex. KCD won 2-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Kentucky Country Day's Nate Traughber, left, pulls on the jersey of Frankfort's Adam Gritton (18) as the two players go after the ball early in Sunday's All "A" Classic state soccer final at Sower Soccer Complex. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort players named to the all-tournament team for the All "A" Classic state soccer tournament, from left, are Colby Cracraft, Preston Barber, McLain Barber and Ethan Vermillion. (State Journal | State Journal)
Frankfort’s boys soccer team understood the task at hand, facing undefeated Kentucky Country Day, and the Panthers were ready for it.
FHS led 1-0 at halftime before losing 2-1 in the championship match of the All “A” Classic state soccer tournament Sunday afternoon at Sower Soccer Complex.
The first goal of the match was scored on a header by Tyron Reynolds less 10 minutes in. It was just the third goal KCD has given up this season. Reynolds’ header came on a throw-in by Carter Gilbert.
“Kentucky Country Day is a very talented team,” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said. “It was a huge jolt of energy for us to get that early goal and some stellar defending to keep them away for the first half.”
The Bearcats, who have been ranked in the top 20 nationally this season, had a chance to tie the match with a penalty kick at the 12:51 mark of the first half, but the shot was off the mark and Frankfort led 1-0 at halftime.
KCD did tie the match when Alsorogi Youssef scored on a free kick with 34:04 left in the match, and the Bearcats took the lead on a goal by Nate Traughber with 14:31 remaining.
Kentucky Country Day (15-0-1) dominated possession for much of the second half, but the Panthers had several chances in the final 10 minutes that they couldn’t convert.
“I’m really proud of our effort, our energy, our fight, unfortunately we just came up a little bit short today,” Kennedy said. “I think we were up to the challenge. We played for the full 80 minutes like I asked them to do and just came up a little short.”
Named to the all-tournament team from Frankfort were Colby Cracraft, McLain Barber, Preston Barber and Ethan Vermillion.
The Panthers play their final game of the regular season Thursday at Sower Soccer Complex against Collegiate at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.