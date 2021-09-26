Frankfort’s boys soccer team understood the task at hand, facing undefeated Kentucky Country Day, and the Panthers were ready for it.

FHS led 1-0 at halftime before losing 2-1 in the championship match of the All “A” Classic state soccer tournament Sunday afternoon at Sower Soccer Complex.

The first goal of the match was scored on a header by Tyron Reynolds less 10 minutes in. It was just the third goal KCD has given up this season. Reynolds’ header came on a throw-in by Carter Gilbert.

“Kentucky Country Day is a very talented team,” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said. “It was a huge jolt of energy for us to get that early goal and some stellar defending to keep them away for the first half.”

The Bearcats, who have been ranked in the top 20 nationally this season, had a chance to tie the match with a penalty kick at the 12:51 mark of the first half, but the shot was off the mark and Frankfort led 1-0 at halftime.

KCD did tie the match when Alsorogi Youssef scored on a free kick with 34:04 left in the match, and the Bearcats took the lead on a goal by Nate Traughber with 14:31 remaining.

Kentucky Country Day (15-0-1) dominated possession for much of the second half, but the Panthers had several chances in the final 10 minutes that they couldn’t convert.

“I’m really proud of our effort, our energy, our fight, unfortunately we just came up a little bit short today,” Kennedy said. “I think we were up to the challenge. We played for the full 80 minutes like I asked them to do and just came up a little short.”

Named to the all-tournament team from Frankfort were Colby Cracraft, McLain Barber, Preston Barber and Ethan Vermillion.

The Panthers play their final game of the regular season Thursday at Sower Soccer Complex against Collegiate at 7 p.m.

