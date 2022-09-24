Frankfort’s boys soccer team cruised into the semifinals of the All “A” Classic state tournament Saturday afternoon, beating Hazard 10-0 in the first round at Capitol View Park.

Frankfort's Preston Barber (7) sends the ball through a group of players during the Panthers' first-round game of the All "A" Classic state tournament Saturday against Hazard at Capitol View Park. FHS won 10-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Frankfort will play in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Saturday against Bethlehem, which defeated Owensboro Catholic 1-0 in the first round.

Frankfort's Tyler Miller (23) plays the ball in front of the goal against Hazard's Landon Hughes (7) and Gage Rouse (14) Saturday in the All "A" Classic state tournament at Capitol View Park. At left is Frankfort's Bryson Cox (9), who scored two goals in FHS' 10-0 win. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Ashtin Austin (10) sends the ball to teammate William Coblin (24) Saturday in the Panthers' All "A" Classic state tournament game against Hazard. FHS won 10-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

