Frankfort's Ethan Vermillion (11) and Owensboro Catholic's Austin Martin (4) and Lance Dickens, right, play a header in front of the Aces' goal during the second half of their All "A" Classic state tournament game at Sower Soccer Complex. FHS won 6-2 to advance to Saturday night's semifinals. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's McLain Barber (29) tries to move the ball past Owensboro Catholic's Doninic Ranallo (14) during the All "A" Classic state tournament Saturday at Sower Soccer Complex. At right is FHS' Chefor Gwandi (35). Frankfort won 6-2. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Jackson Fisher (4) heads toward midfield after scoring the Panthers' final goal in their 6-2 win over Owensboro Catholic Saturday in the All "A" Classic state tournament at Sower Soccer Complex. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Quick scores in both halves helped Frankfort’s boys soccer team defeat Owensboro Catholic 6-2 in the first round of the All “A” Classic state tournament Saturday at Sower Soccer Complex.
The win puts FHS (15-2-1) in the semifinals, where the Panthers will face Bishop Brossart Saturday at 8 p.m.
FHS scored less than 30 seconds into the match with a goal by Colby Cracraft, and 10 minutes later a goal by Preston Barber made the score 2-0.
That was the score at halftime, but a goal from Ethan Vermillion 44 seconds into the second half put the Panthers up 3-0.
“In both halves we started as well as we possibly could with goals in the first minute of each half,” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said. “The players have a goal in mind, and they came in focused and really wanted to set the tone with energy and effort.”
Frankfort led 6-0 before the Aces scored in the last 5½ minutes. With the large lead, FHS was able to use its bench extensively in the second half.
With 24 minutes left in the match Vermillion had a shot that went off the post, but the ball was collected by teammate Tyron Reynolds, who put it in the net for a 4-0 lead.
Thiago Pires scored off an assist from Bryson Cox for a 5-0 lead, and Jackson Fisher netted a goal to close out Frankfort’s scoring.
Austin Martin and Brody Martin scored for Owensboro Catholic (3-8-1).
Dawson Pearl was in goal for the Panthers.
If Frankfort wins Saturday night, the Panthers would play in the championship match Sunday at 1 p.m.
“It’s a tall task to potentially play three games in 24 hours,” Kennedy said. “We have depth that’s pretty strong, and were looking to utilize our bench and get guys some really good experience.”
Bishop Brossart (11-5) advanced to the semifinals with a 2-1 win over Prestonsburg in the first round Saturday afternoon.
