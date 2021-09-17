FHS logo

Frankfort’s boys soccer team shut out Shelby County 7-0 Thursday at Sower Soccer Complex.

Jago Chagoya scored twice for the Panthers, and McLain Barber had a goal and two assists.

Preston Barber and Tyron Reynolds each had one goal and one assist, Jackson Fisher and Colby Cracraft each scored once, and Ty Hancock had an assist.

FHS (12-2-1) plays Somerset Saturday at 2 p.m. at Somerset in the 11/12 Sectional All “A” Classic. The winner will advance to the state All “A” Classic to be played Sept. 25-26 at Sower Soccer Complex.

The Panthers lost 5-2 at Great Crossing Tuesday to finish 2-1 in regular-season district play. Scoring for FHS were Ethan Vermillion and Adam Gritton, and Preston Barber and Reynolds each had an assist.

Great Crossing played at Western Hills Thursday and won 2-0 to improve to 2-0 in district play. The Warhawks play their last regular-season district game Sept. 28 at Franklin County.

