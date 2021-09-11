FHS logo

In a battle of top 15 teams, Frankfort's boys soccer team defeated South Oldham 4-2 Saturday at the Sower Soccer Complex.

Frankfort, ranked 12th in the state in the MaxPreps rankings released Thursday, led 2-0 on goals by Tyron Reynolds and Adam Gritton. 

South Oldham (6-4-1) cut the lead to 2-1, but the Panthers answered with a goal from Reynolds, and FHS went ahead 4-1 when Ethan Vermillion scored on a penalty kick. Vermillion also had an assist on Reynolds' first goal.

South Oldham is ranked 13th by MaxPreps.

Frankfort (11-1-1) plays a district match Tuesday at Great Crossing at 8 p.m.

