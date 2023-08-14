Frankfort’s boys soccer team improved to 2-0 with a 3-0 win over Bullitt Central Saturday at the Sower Soccer Complex.

William Nolberto, Stephane Bebe and Parker Coblin all scored for the Panthers, and Alex Gonzalez had an assist.

