Frankfort’s boys soccer team improved to 8-1 with wins over Anderson County on Saturday and Spencer County on Thursday.

Ethan Vermillion scored three goals and had two assists in the Panthers’ 5-1 win over Anderson. Carter Gilbert and Adam Gritton each scored a goal, and Colby Cracraft had two assists.

Ty Hancock had Frankfort’s only goal in a 1-0 victory over Spencer County. Sam Yocum had the shutout in goal. It was his fifth shutout of the season.

