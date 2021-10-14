LEXINGTON — Frankfort’s boys soccer team played with the lead, it played from behind, it played a man down, and it went toe to toe with Paul Laurence Dunbar for 80 minutes.
When Wednesday’s match ended, it was PLD that took a 4-2 victory in the 11th Region tournament semifinals at Lexington Christian.
“It’s a tough way to go out,” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said. “I told the boys afterwards this is going to hurt for the next day, the next week, but in the end we’ve got a lot to really be proud of. Special memories were made with this team.”
The Panthers struck first Wednesday, scoring about six minutes into the match when Ty Hancock punched in a shot off a corner kick by Preston Barber.
“We wanted to be the aggressor, we wanted to be on the front foot, and I thought we did that,” Kennedy said. “I thought we played the way we wanted to play.”
The Bulldogs tied the match on a goal by Rodrigo Romero with 26:59 left in the first half, and three minutes later took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Concepcion Torres.
Dunbar (17-3-2) kept the lead the rest of the way, but it wasn’t easy.
Joany Chavez scored his first of two goals with 10:58 left in the first half for a 3-1 Dunbar lead, but just a minute later Frankfort answered with another score off a corner kick. This time it was Adam Gritton who headed the ball into the net after a corner kick by Preston Barber.
The score remained 3-2 at halftime.
Only one goal was scored in the second half, which had several yellow cards on both teams and a brief skirmish between the two teams.
Ethan Vermillion, the Panthers’ leading scorer, was given a yellow card for voicing his displeasure over a non-call in the box, and his second one while walking to the sideline resulted in a red card and Frankfort playing a man down for the last 13:40 of the match.
Dunbar’s second-half goal was scored by Chavez with 22:23 remaining, and the Bulldogs made few mistakes that Frankfort could capitalize on.
“They’re a super talented team, and you know they’re going to take their chances when they get them, and they were able to put a few away,” Kennedy said.
“That’s the deal when you come to the 11th Region,” he added. “Mistakes are going to be few and far between. Having been in this tournament four out of the last five years, we knew what to expect.”
Dunbar will play Lexington Catholic Saturday for the 11th Region championship. The Knights defeated Great Crossing 7-0 in Wednesday’s first semifinal.
Frankfort ends the season at 20-5-1. The Panthers won the 41st District tournament for the first time since 2017 and reached the championship game of the state All “A” Classic.
This year’s seniors are Gritton, Vermillion, Ashton Allen, McLain Barber, Jackson Fisher and Tyron Reynolds.
