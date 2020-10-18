FHS logo

Frankfort's boys soccer team gave Dunbar all it wanted, but it was Dunbar that came away with a 2-0 win Sunday in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament.

The game was played at Dunbar, which won the 43rd District Tournament last week. FHS was the runner-up in the 41st District.

Dunbar (12-0-1) was ranked second in the state in the latest MaxPreps' rankings.

The Panthers end their season with an 11-4 record. This year's seniors are Laurence Allen, Ethan Carpenter, Henry Higbee, Nate Neal, Jeremiah Pardi and Sam Yocum.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription