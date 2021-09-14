FHS logo

Frankfort’s boys soccer team closed out regular-season district play with a 5-2 loss Tuesday at Great Crossing.

Scoring for FHS were Adam Gritton and Ethan Vermillion.

The Panthers are now 11-2-1 overall and finished 2-1 in the district. Their next match is Thursday at 7:45 p.m. against Shelby County at Sower Soccer Complex.

Tuesday’s match was Great Crossing’s first district contest. The Warhawks, now 6-4-2 overall, play at Western Hills Thursday at 8 p.m. in a district matchup, and their final regular-season district game will be Sept. 28 at 7:45 p.m. at Franklin County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription