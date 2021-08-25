Franklin County's boys soccer team scored first, but Frankfort responded with three goals to win 3-1 Tuesday in the Capital City Classic at FCHS.

Grant Kiser scored for the Flyers, and FHS tied the game when Adam Gritton scored off an assist from Tyron Reynolds.

The Panthers went ahead 2-1 on a goal by Ethan Vermillion with the assist going to Preston Barber, and Ty Hancock scored Frankfort's last goal off an assist from Bryson Cox.

Frankfort (4-1-1) plays Anderson County in the Capital City Classic Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Sower Soccer Complex.

FCHS (1-3) plays Anderson County Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Capital City Classic at the Sower Soccer Complex.

