Frankfort’s boys soccer team improved to 10-1-1 with a 3-1 win over Madison Southern Thursday in Berea.

Scoring for FHS were Ethan Vermillion with two goals and Carter Gilbert with one. Preston Barber had an assist.

The Panthers will host South Oldham Saturday at the Sower Soccer Complex at 2 p.m.

