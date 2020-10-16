FHS logo

Frankfort's boys soccer team will take on Dunbar Sunday at 1 p.m. in the 11th Region Tournament.

The match will be played at Dunbar.

FHS (11-3) lost to Great Crossing 3-2 in the 41st District final Thursday.

Dunbar (11-0-1) defeated Lafayette 3-2 in the final of the 43rd District Tournament Thursday.

