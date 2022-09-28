Frankfort's boys soccer team played George Rogers Clark to a 2-2 tie Tuesday in Winchester.

The Panthers fell behind 2-0 but tied the game on goals from Tyler Miller and Colby Cracraft. Preston Barber had the assist on Miller's goal.

