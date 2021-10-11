Madison Southern's Parker Coyle (17) and Frankfort's Ashtin Austin go after the ball during their 11th Region tournament game Monday at Sower Soccer Complex. FHS won 3-2 and will play in the semifinals Wednesday at Lexington Christian. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Members of the Frankfort boys soccer team run to the student section to celebrate Ethan Vermillion's goal late in Monday's match that gave FHS a 3-2 lead over Madison Southern in the 11th Region tournament at Sower Soccer Complex. FHS won 3-2. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Madison Southern's Parker Coyle (17) and Frankfort's Ashtin Austin go after the ball during their 11th Region tournament game Monday at Sower Soccer Complex. FHS won 3-2 and will play in the semifinals Wednesday at Lexington Christian. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Members of the Frankfort boys soccer team run to the student section to celebrate Ethan Vermillion's goal late in Monday's match that gave FHS a 3-2 lead over Madison Southern in the 11th Region tournament at Sower Soccer Complex. FHS won 3-2. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
It's the survive and advance portion of the soccer season, and Frankfort's boys team did just that Monday, rallying to defeat Madison Southern 3-2 in the opening round of the 11th Region tournament at Sower Soccer Complex.
FHS (19-4-1) will play Dunbar in the regional semifinals Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at Lexington Christian. Dunbar (16-3-2) defeated Frederick Douglass 2-1 Monday in a penalty kick shootout.
Frankfort had seen Madison Southern once before this season, winning 3-1 on Sept. 9 in Berea.
Monday’s match was tied 1-1 at halftime, and the Eagles (11-7-2) led 2-1 before FHS rallied with two goals in the final 24½ minutes of the match.
“It is hard to see a time for the second time in a season,” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said. “Hats off to Madison Southern for their game plan. They were very organized, and they executed their game plan.”
Kennedy said the Eagles’ game plan included physical play and delaying Frankfort’s counter attack.
Still, it was FHS that scored first, with a goal from Tyron Reynolds with 5:34 left in the first half. Madison Southern knotted the score five minutes later, and the Eagles took a 2-1 lead with 28:05 left in the match.
“They made their chances dangerous,” Kennedy said of the Eagles.
Frankfort’s rally started when Madison Southern was called for a foul in the penalty box with 24:38 remaining. Ethan Vermillion made the penalty kick to pull the Panthers even Madison Southern at 2-2.
With 10:45 remaining, Vermillion came up with a shot out of a scrum in front of the goal that went into the net and gave Frankfort the 3-2 lead.
“We were persistent,” Kennedy said. “Even though we weren’t at our best, we continued to work at creating some chances.”
In Monday’s other first-round games, Great Crossing beat previously undefeated Madison Central 3-2 in double overtime, and Lexington Catholic shut out Henry Clay 3-0.
In Wednesday’s semifinals at LCA, it will be Great Crossing vs. Lexington Catholic at 6 p.m., followed by the Frankfort-Dunbar match at 8:30 p.m.
The championship match is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at LCA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.