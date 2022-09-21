Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Frankfort’s boys soccer team rallied for a 5-2 win Tuesday at South Oldham.

FHS logo

Preston Barber and Alex Gonzalez both scored two goals for FHS, and Ty Hancock scored one.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription