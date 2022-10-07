For the fourth year in a row, Frankfort and Great Crossing met in the championship match of the 41st District boys soccer tournament.
In two of the previous three finals, there was a one-goal difference in the final score.
The Panthers expected nothing less Thursday.
Down 1-0 at halftime and 2-0 early in the second half, FHS rallied with three second-half goals to win 3-2 at Capitol View Park and capture the district title for the second year in a row.
“We knew it would be a tough game,” said FHS’ Ashtin Austin, who was named the tournament MVP. “It’s always been rough every single district game.
“We came out ready to fight. We were down 1-0 at half, and we just talked at halftime as a team. We told each other to keep our heads up, keep fighting, and that’s exactly what we did.”
With the win, Frankfort (17-3-2) will host a first-round 11th Region tournament game at Capitol View Park next week. The semifinals and championship will be played at Madison Central.
The regional tournament draw will take place this weekend.
The Warhawks (11-6-1) scored with 20:50 left in the first half when Seth Baker put in a rebound shot.
The score stayed 1-0 at halftime, and less than seven minutes into the second half, Great Crossing went ahead 2-0 on a goal by Tristan Morris.
“We weren’t worried at all,” Austin said about the deficit. “We just picked each other up.”
The situation was familiar to the Panthers, who trailed Great Crossing 1-0 in their regular-season matchup, scored with 48 seconds left to send the game to overtime and won 2-1 in OT.
“We’ve come from behind a few times this year, as recent as the GRC game (a 2-2 tie on Sept. 27),” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said. “We were down 2-0 and playing down a man (at GRC). So we never lost belief that we could do it.
“We’ve been through these battles before. This team is full of seniors. We’ve faced adversity, and we know how to fight through some of those things. I was extremely proud of our relentless pursuit and achieving another one of our goals.”
Preston Barber scored Frankfort’s first goal with 28:07 left in the match.
“Preston got in deep and found a narrow gap and was able to slot one home, and it just brought a huge boost of energy,” Kennedy said.
A goal by Stephane Bebe tied the match at 2-2 with 13:34 remaining, and just over a minute later Alex Gonzalez scored what proved to be the game-winning goal.
Thursday’s win was the 100th of Kennedy’s coaching career..
It couldn’t have come at a better time.
“They’re a veteran team, full of seniors,” Kennedy said of Great Crossing. “They’ve been in these games against us three years in a row, and they always compete. Coach (Nick) Maxwell had them set up strong defensively. They’re very dangerous on the counterattack. I’m very happy to come out with a win after such a tough game.”
• In addition Austin, the other players on the all-tournament team were Barber, Bebe and Ty Hancock of FHS, TJ Walker and Colin Armstrong of Western Hills, Marlon Martinez and Harry Boateng of Franklin County, and Trey Redmon, Evan Purcell and James Cron of Great Crossing.
