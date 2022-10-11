For the second year in a row, Frankfort’s boys soccer team will be playing in the 11th Region tournament semifinals.

The Panthers earned a berth in the semifinals with a 2-0 win over Madison Central Monday in the first round of the tournament at Capitol View Park.

101222.BSoc-FH Barber Gonzalez_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Preston Barber, left, and Alex Gonzalez (11) celebrate Gonzalez's second-half goal Monday in the 11th Region tournament against Madison Central at Capitol View Park. FHS won 2-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
101222.BSoc-FH Hancock-MCentral Little_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Ty Hancock (22) moves the ball past Madison Central's Mason Little (19) in the 11th Region tournament Monday at Capitol View Park. FHS won 2-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription