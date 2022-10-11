Frankfort's Preston Barber, left, and Alex Gonzalez (11) celebrate Gonzalez's second-half goal Monday in the 11th Region tournament against Madison Central at Capitol View Park. FHS won 2-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
For the second year in a row, Frankfort’s boys soccer team will be playing in the 11th Region tournament semifinals.
The Panthers earned a berth in the semifinals with a 2-0 win over Madison Central Monday in the first round of the tournament at Capitol View Park.
The tournament now moves to Madison Central, where FHS will face Dunbar Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Monday’s meeting was the first between the two schools, but the Indians weren’t strangers to Frankfort.
“Madison Central was a top-ranked team coming into the 11th Region last year, so we’re aware of the type of program that they are, the type of talent that they have,” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said.
“We know at this point, in the 11th Region, that every team is here to win and capable of winning on any night.”
Frankfort (18-3-2) had a chance to score on a penalty kick with nine minutes left in the first half, but Madison Central’s keeper made the stop to keep the game scoreless.
Three minutes before halftime, Ty Hancock scored off an assist from Preston Barber with what proved to be the game-winning goal.
“I was very happy with our defenders and Dawson (Pearl) in the goal,” Kennedy said. “They did a good job of limiting their through ball options, and Dawson did a good job coming off his line and cleaning up anything that was in no man’s land.
“We talked at halftime about protecting the clean sheet (shutout). We wanted to get more goals but knew that if they didn’t score we moved on to Wednesday. So protecting the clean sheet was a major priority in the second half.”
Alex Gonzalez scored the game’s final goal with 10 minutes remaining off an assist from Stephane Bebe.
“We created some chances,” Kennedy said. “I think there were three goal-line clearances. We had a penalty blocked and had some other chances that we didn’t capitalize on, but I liked that we were creating chances against a good team.”
Madison Central ends its season at 9-11-1.
Dunbar (13-2-3) reached the semifinals with a 2-1 win over Bryan Station Monday in a game that went to a penalty kick shootout.
In the other half of the bracket, Lexington Catholic defeated Madison Southern 2-1, and Frederick Douglass shut out Great Crossing 3-0.
Lexington Catholic and Frederick Douglass will meet in Wednesday’s first semifinal at 6 p.m.
The championship game is slated for noon Saturday.
