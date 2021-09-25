092421.BSoc-FH Vermillion_ly_edited-1.jpg

Bishop Brossart's Ivan Rodero, left, tries to hold off Frankfort's Ethan Vermillion as they go after the ball during their Class "A" Classic state tournament semifinal Saturday night at Sower Soccer Complex. FHS won 3-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Two down, one to go.

Frankfort’s boys soccer team won its second game of the day Saturday night, beating Bishop Brossart 3-0 in the semifinals of the Class All “A” Classic state tournament at Sower Soccer Complex.

The victory puts FHS in the championship match Sunday at 1 p.m. against Kentucky Country Day. Frankfort defeated Owensboro Catholic 6-2 Saturday afternoon in the opening round.

“We really try to be the aggressor, to put ourselves in position to attack and just let the other team make mistakes,” FHS coach Brad Kennedy said. “Hats off to Bishop Brossart, they didn’t make a lot of mistakes.”

But the Panthers were the aggressors early, scoring less than seven minutes into the match with a goal by Preston Barber off an assist from Ethan Vermillion.

Vermillion buried a shot into the right upper corner of the net with 7:33 left in the first half, giving FHS a 2-0 lead at halftime.

The only goal in the second half came off a shot by William Coblin with 24:21 left in the match.

Bishop Brossart (11-6) had several shots on goal, but they were all stopped by FHS goalkeeper Dawson Pearl.

“We did enough to get it done, and now we have a chance to fight for the championship tomorrow,” Kennedy said.

Kentucky Country Day (14-0-1) defeated Bethlehem 4-0 in the semifinals and Murray 4-1 in its opener.

KCD has given up two goals all season, one to Murray and one in a 1-1 tie with Henry Clay on Sept. 18.

