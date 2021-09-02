FHS logo

Frankfort's boys soccer team advanced to the final of the 11th Region All "A" Classic with a 4-1 win over Lexington Christian Thursday at the Sower Soccer Complex.

Ethan Vermillion scored FHS' first two goals with Colby Cracraft having the assist on the first. Adam Gritton had a goal for the Panthers, and Preston Barber scored off an assist from Tyron Reynolds.

Frankfort (8-1) plays the winner of Thursday's Berea-Sayre match for the championship Saturday at 4 p.m. at Sower.

