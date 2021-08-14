FHS logo

Frankfort's boys soccer team improved to 2-0 with a 6-0 win over Bardstown Saturday at the Sower Soccer Complex.

Tyron Reynolds scored three goals for a hat trick for the Panthers, and Ty Hancock, Ethan Vermillion and Adam Gritton each scored a goal. 

Dawson Pearl had the shutout in goal.

FHS will play its next game Tuesday at 8 p.m. when it hosts Bryan Station at the Sower Soccer Complex.

