Frankfort's boys soccer team defeated Bethlehem 5-0 Tuesday at Sower Soccer Complex.

Tyron Reynolds scored two goals for the Panthers, and Ethan Vermillion and Colby Cracraft each had a goal and an assist. Frankfort's other goal was scored by Ty Hancock, and Preston Barber had an assist.

FHS (9-1) plays a district game against Great Crossing Thursday at Sower Soccer Complex.

