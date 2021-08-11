FHS logo

Frankfort’s Ethan Vermillion scored three goals for a hat trick as the FHS boys soccer team defeated Collins 5-0 Tuesday at the Sower Soccer Complex.

Adam Gritton and Preston Barber scored for the Panthers, and Dawson Pearl had the shutout in goal.

Tuesday’s match was the season opener for Frankfort.

FHS returns to action Saturday at the Sower Soccer Complex, taking on Bardstown at 2:45 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription