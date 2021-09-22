FHS logo

Frankfort’s boys soccer team posted a 10-0 win at Danville Tuesday.

Ethan Vermillion had a hat trick for FHS with three goals, and Preston Barber scored twice. Jago Chagoya, Ashton Allen, Ethan Clark, Bryson Cox and Colby Cracraft each scored a goal.

Cracraft had two assists, and Vermillion, Preston Barber and Cox each had one.

Frankfort (14-2-1) hosts Montgomery County Thursday at Sower Soccer Complex at 7:30 p.m.

