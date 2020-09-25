FHS logo

Frankfort's boys soccer team improved to 5-1 Thursday with a 6-0 win at Walton-Verona.

The Panthers led 2-0 at halftime with goals by Preston Barber and Ty Hancock.

Tyron Reynolds had a hat trick in the second half with three goals, and Carter Gilbert scored the last goal of the match.

Colby Cracraft had three assists for FHS.

Frankfort plays at home Tuesday against Danville.

